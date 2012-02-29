Federal Law Review
Published since 1964 by the ANU College of Law, the Federal Law Review ("FLR") is recognised as one of Australia’s leading academic law journals. The FLR specialises in matters of federal law. The FLR also analyses legal and policy questions relating to the nature of federalism, both in Australia and elsewhere. With regard to Australia, our definition of federal law includes:
- Commonwealth constitutional and administrative law
- Matters within Commonwealth legislative competence (whether or not these matters fall within public or private law)
- Decisions of courts exercising federal jurisdiction
- International law and comparative law in so far as it affects the Commonwealth
- Matters of law which have given rise, or might give rise, to national or uniform legislation
New issue
Please log-in to access Volume 44(3) (December 2016).
Content alerts
If you would like to be alerted when new issues become available, please subscribe by emailing flr.law@anu.edu.au with "content alert subscription" in the subject field.
Enquiries
Publications Officer
Federal Law Review
ANU College of Law
5 Fellows Road
The Australian National University
Acton ACT 2601