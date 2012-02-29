Published since 1964 by the ANU College of Law, the Federal Law Review ("FLR") is recognised as one of Australia’s leading academic law journals. The FLR specialises in matters of federal law. The FLR also analyses legal and policy questions relating to the nature of federalism, both in Australia and elsewhere. With regard to Australia, our definition of federal law includes:

Commonwealth constitutional and administrative law

Matters within Commonwealth legislative competence (whether or not these matters fall within public or private law)

Decisions of courts exercising federal jurisdiction

International law and comparative law in so far as it affects the Commonwealth

Matters of law which have given rise, or might give rise, to national or uniform legislation